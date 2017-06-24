Caty Davis, Miss Lexington, wins Miss Tennessee crown

LOCAL NEWS

Caty Davis, Miss Lexington, wins Miss Tennessee crown

From Miss Lexington to Miss Tennessee. Caty Davis will represent the state of Tennessee ...

David Thomas
Preliminaries over – new Miss Tennessee will be crowned tonight

One contestant walks away with the crown of Miss Tennessee when the 65th annual ...

David Thomas
Miss Jackson wins swimsuit competition in pageant preliminaries, Thursday

Kailey Jordan, Miss Jackson, won the swimsuit competition in the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant’s ...

David Thomas
It is County vs City and your tax dollars are at stake

JACKSON Tenn (June 23, 2017) – The Madison County budget committee met on Thursday ...

Keith Sherley
Cindy’s Path Includes the Mid-South,

MADISON County, Tenn (June 21, 2017) – Tropical Storm Cindy is making its way ...

Keith Sherley
Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant – Wednesday’s talent, swimsuit winners

The first day of competition in the 65th annual Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant at ...

David Thomas
Grace Burgess prepares to relinquish Miss Tennessee crown

Grace Burgess admits it will be somewhat sad when she relinquishes her crown as ...

David Thomas
Marriage licenses – Jackson-Madison County

This is an up to date list of marriage licenses issued by the Madison ...

David Thomas
Musicians prepare for Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant

Musicians took center stage in preparation for the 65th annual Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant ...

David Thomas
